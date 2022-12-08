Mary Ann Pearce

AUBURN — Mary Ann Pearce, 84, of 189 N. Fulton St. Ext., Auburn, passed away at her home on Dec. 5, 2022 with her family by her side. Born in Auburn, she was the daughter of the late Robert P. and Florence (Feeney) Kappesser.

Mary Ann was a West High School graduate and was employed with ALCO Power, retiring in the early 1990s. She was an avid reader and enjoyed cooking. She cherished her time spent with her family, who will miss her dearly.

She is survived by two daughters: Marchael Heitmann (Charlie Mayer) and Donna Dendis; four grandchildren: William and Daniel (Xuan) Dendis, Troy Heitmann and Tammy (Chris) Doeing; a great-grandson, Christopher Doeing; a nephew, Bob Kappesser and a niece, Cindy Peer.

Mary Ann was predeceased by her brother and his wife, Robert and Barbara Kappesser, a sister, Diane Kappesser, a grandson, Paul Dendis and a special friend, Herm Teabo.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Kathy Bennett and Debbie Salato for their help and care. There are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 at 3 p.m. at St. Mary's Church. Burial will take place in the future in St. Joseph's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Pathway Comfort Care Home or to a charity of choice. Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence for the family.