Mary Ann (Vivenzio) Alger Martin

SENNETT — Mary Ann (Alger) Martin, 81, of Sennett, passed away peacefully early Saturday morning March 6, 2021 at her home. She was born in Auburn, the daughter of the late Peter and Mary Vivenzio and had been a lifelong resident.

Mary Ann had been employed for numerous years by the United Way in Auburn. She enjoyed swimming and getting together with family and friends.

She is survived by her children: Ann M. Alger, Donald W. Alger and Alan P. Alger; stepchildren: Jacqueline Gerding, Suzanne Dolezal, William Martin, Elaine Martin, Paul Martin; her sister, Marlene (William) Jacobs; brother, Agustino "Gus" Vivenzio; beloved son-in-law, Fred Harbin; and grandson, Sam Harbin; as well as several special nieces, nephews, cousins and step-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Mary Ann was recently predeceased by her husband, William Martin, her first husband, Donald Alger and siblings, Joseph Vivenzio, Ida Rooker, and Teresa Ashmore.