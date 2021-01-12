Mary Anne Murphy-Lipe
Dec. 29, 1946 - Jan. 9, 2021
AUBURN — Mary Anne Murphy-Lipe, 74, of Auburn, passed away Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 at The Commons on St. Anthony. Mary Anne was born in Auburn on Dec. 29, 1946 to the late Alfred H. and Irene Brunner Murphy.
She was a graduate of Mount Carmel High School Class of 1964. Mary Anne retired from Peerless Liquor Sales in Syracuse, where she was a sales representative for many years.
Special mention to Mary Anne's dear friends, who visited with her at The Commons and brightened her days, some sent or brought gifts which she treasured, and some sent cards and letters like Ann Donovan Schumaker who sent countless cards of love and caring; Marty Malvaso who was a frequent visitor, who made her so happy and was able to encourage her to get in the wheelchair to bring her outside – her reluctance was rewarded with joy; Jane Ryan VanScoy who visited often always with a little gift to cheer her up; Judy Gleason York whose visits covered her in prayer and comforted her soul; Nancy Kustin, another that Mary Anne could count on for prayer and she loved the devotional book Nancy sent her; Gloria Alano, Sherry Pine Cuff, Patty Foster Beer, Sue Pettigrass Thurston who, together as a group, visited with Mary Anne and another dear friend, Ann Mulvey; Liz Ferrara Ferlenda who loved her like a sister for 70 years; and all other friends who took the time to visit her over the years. They are all mentioned by name as Mary Anne had no family relationships left and so these were her family.
Mary Anne is survived by her dear friends, Liz and Tom Ferlenda and their family. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Shane Dylan Lipe in 2016; her brother, Spudsie Murphy and her sister Jeanne Murphy.
We would like to express our gratitude to all the staff on the 6th floor of the Commons who treated Mary Anne like family through the years, she felt loved and cared for every day. They comforted her, gave her special gifts, decorated her room for holidays, and especially, made her laugh every day. She was never unhappy about being there thanks to their loving care.
There will be no services. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn. www.whitechapelfh.com