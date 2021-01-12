Mary Anne Murphy-Lipe

Special mention to Mary Anne's dear friends, who visited with her at The Commons and brightened her days, some sent or brought gifts which she treasured, and some sent cards and letters like Ann Donovan Schumaker who sent countless cards of love and caring; Marty Malvaso who was a frequent visitor, who made her so happy and was able to encourage her to get in the wheelchair to bring her outside – her reluctance was rewarded with joy; Jane Ryan VanScoy who visited often always with a little gift to cheer her up; Judy Gleason York whose visits covered her in prayer and comforted her soul; Nancy Kustin, another that Mary Anne could count on for prayer and she loved the devotional book Nancy sent her; Gloria Alano, Sherry Pine Cuff, Patty Foster Beer, Sue Pettigrass Thurston who, together as a group, visited with Mary Anne and another dear friend, Ann Mulvey; Liz Ferrara Ferlenda who loved her like a sister for 70 years; and all other friends who took the time to visit her over the years. They are all mentioned by name as Mary Anne had no family relationships left and so these were her family.