Mary Anne Walters

It is with deep sadness we announce, Mary Anne Walters passed into eternal life on October 29, 2022, at the age of 80.

As the matriarch or her family, Mary Anne is survived by her best friend and loving husband of 54 years, William Walters, Jr.; her four children, Fred Clark, Jr. (Shelly Carnicelli), Cathy Calhoun (Frank Hoare), William Walters, III (Suzzanne), John Walters (Tammi); eight grandchildren, Dustin Clark (Kristin), Danny Clark (Mollie Pinker), Nicole Miller (Mike), Chelsea Vizvary (Jimmy), Grace and Emily Walters, and Madelyn and Jack Walters; six great-grandchildren, Emma and Mackenzie Clark, Griffin and Emilia Miller, and Landon and Logan Vizvary. She was a generous friend to many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents, Earl and Antoinette ( Petrosino) French.

Mary Anne loved traveling, her favorite destinations were Ireland, Hawaii, and most recently, a Mississippi River cruise. She was always making friends along the way.

More than anything, Mary Anne treasured her family. She wore her titles: Wife, Mom, Gram, and GG, like badges of honor. Time with her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were among her most precious memories. Her smile, laugh, and love will live eternally in the hearts of her family and friends.

Private services and burial will be held in Auburn, NY at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Life will follow in the spring of 2023.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: American Legion Auxiliary, 8 Schobey St., Union Springs, NY13160.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.