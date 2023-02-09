Mary B. Lally

Feb. 11, 1959 - Feb. 5, 2023

AUBURN — Mary B. Lally, 63, of Auburn, passed away Feb. 5, 2023, at Auburn Community Hospital. Mary was born in Willow Grove, PA on Feb. 11, 1959, to the late John and Joanne (Carr) Lally.

Mary's smile could brighten any room she entered or any heart she touched. She had a great love for animals, especially her beloved cat Caleb and dog Spiral. She had an inner strength that only comes from a warm and loving heart. She will be greatly missed.

Mary is survived by her longtime companion, Carmen Ottaviano; her sister, Kathleen (Dick) Corbett; her brothers: Martin (Betty) Lally, Terrence Lally, Daniel (Annette) Lally and Timothy (Laureen) Lally; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, Mary was predeceased by her brother, Stephen Lally.

As per Mary's wishes, there will be no calling hours or service. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Weedsport and will be held privately for family.

Donations in Mary's name can be made to the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Weedsport.