Mary B. Muldoon

AUBURN — Mary B. Muldoon, 99, passed away Sept. 5, 2020. Born in Auburn, NY, Mary was the daughter of William and Esther Pestell Burgess and was raised by her grandmother, Clara Pestell. Mrs. Muldoon was a graduate of Auburn East High School. During World War II, Mrs. Muldoon worked at ALCO and later worked for many years at Owasco Beverage Corporation. She was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church.

Mrs. Muldoon is survived by her daughter, Deborah (Richard) Hole; her seven grandchildren: Todd (Christine) Bodine, Kimberly (Ronald) Gomes, Amanda Bodine, Susan (Ned) Silhavy, Emily (Kristopher) Konrad, Brian (Kristen) Hole and Jeffrey (Ashley) Hole; her son-in-law, Martin Raftery; her sister-in-law, Celia Muldoon; 15 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased in 2006 by her husband Francis Muldoon and by her daughter Diane Raftery.