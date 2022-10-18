Mary (Baliva) Diego

AUBURN — Mary (Baliva) Diego, 74, of Auburn, passed away peacefully, Saturday evening, Oct. 15, 2022, surrounded by her loving family, in the comfort of her daughter's home.

She was a life resident of Auburn, the daughter of the late Robert and Angela Marie (Greco) Baliva. Mary was a Central High School graduate, class of 1966. She was a longtime communicant of St. Alphonsus Church and member of the Eagle's Club. Mary's greatest joy was raising her five children. Additionally, she worked for many years at the Hollywood Restaurant as a waitress and then Cayuga Savings Bank as a teller. She cherished the many special times shared with her family and friends and will be sadly missed.

She is survived by her loving children, Scott Diego, Craig (Teri) Diego, Nick Diego, Denise (Tom) Passarello, and Thomas (Nicole) Diego. Ten grandchildren, Marybeth (Luis) Martinez, Sara, Kaitlyn, Elizabeth, Craig Jr., Hannah, Aiden Diego, Josh (Sarah), Carly (Joe Smith), and Thomas Passarello. Two great- grandchildren Joshua and Jacob Smith. Her longtime companion, William Shirley. Three brothers, Bob Baliva, Steve (Randy) Baliva, Rick (Peggy) Pelc, several nieces and nephews as well as her best friend Pam Donovan.

In addition to her parents, Mary was predeceased by her brother, Samuel Baliva, who recently passed away, a granddaughter, Laura, and the father of her children, Tom Diego.

The family will receive friends and relatives a half-hour prior to the Mass, this Friday at St. Alphonsus Church from 10 a.m. until the Mass begins at 10:30 a.m., with the Rev. Louis Vasile as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Hospice of CNY or the St. Alphonsus Food Pantry.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.