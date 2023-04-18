Mary (Bellomo) Giannino

AUBURN — Mary (Bellomo) Giannino, 92, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2023 at The Commons on Saint Anthony.

Born in Seneca Falls, NY, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Filomena (Musillo) Bellomo. Mary was educated at Mynderse Academy in Seneca Falls and the State University of New York at Fredonia.

Upon marriage, to the late Edward N. Giannino, Sr., on May 9, 1953, together they moved to Auburn, NY. Mary worked for several years as a teaching assistant with children who were developmentally disabled at Casey Park Elementary School.

Later in life, Mary volunteered for numerous agencies, including, a member and past president of the Auburn Service League, member and past president of the Daughters of Columbus, Hospice of the Finger Lakes, Widows Persons Service. Mary was also a very devout Catholic and longtime communicant of Holy Family Church, where she was a lector for several years.

She is survived by her five loving children: Edward N. Giannino, Jr., of Buffalo, Ronald (late Pamera), Andrew (Lisa), of Seneca Falls, Catherine (Dana) Brambley, of Queensbury, NY, Mary Elizabeth (Matthew) Montesi, of Queensbury, NY; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was also predeceased by a brother, Francis Bellomo.

A calling hour for family and friends will be held this Wednesday, April 19, 2023 from 9 until 10 a.m. in Holy Family Church, North St., Auburn. Her Mass of Christian burial will immediately follow at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Michael Brown as Celebrant. Burial is in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Edward N. Giannino, Sr. and Mary Giannino Scholarship Fund, c/o Cayuga Community College Foundation, 197 Franklin St., Auburn, NY 13021.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.