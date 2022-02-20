Mary Catherine Kowal

Nov. 14, 1941 - Feb. 17, 2022

AUBURN - Mary Catherine (Cathey Desens) Kowal, 80, formerly of 24 Chestnut St.; 314 McIntosh Drive, Auburn, NY; and 4427 Pace Lane, Clay, NY; passed away peacefully Thursday, February 17, 2022, at The Centers for St. Camillus. Cathey was born on November 14, 1941, to Ada (Newstead) and Arthur Desens of Auburn, and graduated from Auburn Central High School.

Over her early life, Cathey held positions working for the Cayuga County DMV and the Cayuga County Laboratory at Auburn Memorial Hospital. Alongside her husband, David L. Kowal, Cathey helped operate Nicht's Garden and Pet Center in Auburn for almost 30 years. She enjoyed bowling, playing Bunco with her girlfriends, and she played Bingo at Sacred Heart Church in Auburn, where she was a parishioner and also volunteered. In her later years, Cathey was also a parishioner at Sacred Heart Church in Cicero, NY, where she resided with her son and daughter-in-law, Clay, NY.

Cathey was also a member of the support group of the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation of CNY, and she belonged to the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) of Onondaga County. An avid baseball fan, Cathey enjoyed watching NY Yankees games and Mets games, when the Yankees were off.

Cathey is survived by her husband of over 50 years, David Leo Kowal; adopted son, Christopher (Katherine Anne Sturges); step-grandson, Alex Rino; one cousin, Diana Desens of Oswego; a sister-in-law, Sr. Miriam Claire (Virginia) Kowal, OSBM (of the Sisters of St. Basil the Great, Jenkintown, PA); and many nieces, nephews; and close Auburn girlfriends Pat Panek, Nancy Prosser, Mary Mason, and Joanne Shernesky, to name a few.

She was predeceased by her parents, Arthur and Ada Desens of Auburn, and one brother and sister in-law, Art and Sue Desens, of Whitesboro, NY.

Private services with burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery, will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. In lieu of flowers, donations are graciously encouraged to the MS Foundation of CNY, or to PACE of CNY.

To offer condolences, please visit http:/www.whitechapelfh.com.