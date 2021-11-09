Mary D. Janusz

1962 - 2021

Mary Dudek Janusz, 59, passed away on Nov. 6, 2021 in Upstate Hospital at Community General, Syracuse with family by her side.

Mary was born in Auburn, NY, the daughter of the late Stephen Dudek and Joyce (Ehresman) Dudek. She graduated from Union Springs High School in 1980. In 1981, she met Joseph Janusz, and they wed in 1985, going on to have two children, Nicholas Janusz and Julie Janusz. Mary worked as a hall monitor at Auburn High School for several years, and retired as a school bus driver at Birnie Bus.

After retiring, she enjoyed spending everyday with her mother Joyce, and many days visiting her aunt Jane Stott, up until their passing. She also loved relaxing at her pool, tending to her landscaping, going for drives, visiting local farm stands, and watching her children grow up. Anyone that had the pleasure of knowing Mary would say that she was one of the most selfless people, always putting others first, and you could always count on her to make you laugh.

Mary was predeceased by her father Stephen Dudek and beloved mother Joyce Dudek, both of whom she adored, admired, and devoted countless time and energy towards, and who have welcomed her into heaven.

She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Joseph Janusz; son, Nicholas Janusz and his girlfriend, Jamie Walters; daughter, Julie Szozda (John); siblings: Gerald Dudek (Sue), Robert Dudek (Cindy), Michael Dudek (Lorie), and David Dudek (Sharon); as well as many in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews; and countless friends.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated for family and friends on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, 15 Clark St., Auburn, NY, with burial services immediately following at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Auburn, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Matthew House. Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn, NY.