Mary E. Casselman

CAYUGA - Mary E. Casselman, of Cayuga, passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side on February 3, 2021. Born in Batavia, NY she was the daughter of the late Ronald and Loretta Dool Edgerton.

Mary was a 1979 Auburn High School graduate and received her Bachelors from Utica College. She was a registered nurse for 35 years at Auburn Community Hospital where her dedication and love for her profession and her patients shined daily.

Mary was passionate about animals and had a deep love for dogs and horses. In her free time she volunteered at the Auburn SPCA training dogs.

She is survived by her loving fiance Ed Ide; her two daughters Amanda and Sarah (Jim) Casselman; stepchildren Brian (Erin) Ide and Lindsey (Brian) Moe; grandmother, Elsie Dool; a brother Jon Edgerton; grandchildren Caitlin, Brandon, Asher, Madalin and Parker; and many friends, colleagues and extended family.

Visiting hours will be Friday, February 12, 2021 from 1-5 p.m. at Langham Funeral Home with Covid guidelines and measures. A private family service and burial will be planned in the future.