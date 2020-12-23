Mary E. Hayden-DeJohn

May 22, 1932 - Dec. 18, 2020

ELBRIDGE — Our hearts are heavy this holiday to share the passing of Mary E. Hayden-DeJohn. She went to be with our Lord on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 by natural causes while at Crouse Hospital. Mary, 88, was born May 22, 1932 at her family home in Port Byron.

She grew up in Port Byron and graduated from Port Byron High School Class of 1950. Mary had a family of seven children, all raised in Elbridge. Always surrounded by her family, she was a lady of many talents, but enjoyed creating cakes and assembling rosaries. She retired from the U.S. Postal Service in North Syracuse, where she met her current husband.

Mary is survived by her husband, Robert DeJohn; her children, James (Leah) Hayden, Mary (Bruce) Hayden-Blatchly, William (Heather) Hayden, John (Diane) Hayden, Kathleen (Dale) Wingood, Thomas (Rhonda) Hayden and Laura (David) Bates; her 14 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Surviving of her seven siblings are Edward Randolph, Helen Thompson, L. Mildred Biss and Daniel Randolph; and a large family of nieces and nephews, as well as a lifelong friend to Mary Prosser and Shirley Palen. Mary was predeceased by her husband, Paul C. Hayden, her son, David Hayden (Mary) and daughter in-law, Sherrill Hayden (James).

A private service will be provided for her immediate family this December. In the spring of 2021, it is our hope to celebrate her life with a memorial to include all those she touched throughout her years. The family would also like to share their gratitude for the compassion and care Mary received at Crouse Hospital ICU. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to: Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or https://www.uso.org/donate/donate-in-honor/