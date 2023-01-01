Mary E. 'Mamie' Dygert

May 9, 1922 - Dec. 29, 2022

OWASCO - Mary E. "Mamie" Dygert, 100, the wife of the late Gerald T. "Bud" Dygert, of Owasco, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022 in the Commons on St. Anthony. Born May 9, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Fenner and Ruth Cheney Wilson.

Prior to her retirement, Mary was employed for many years with the Columbian Rope Company. She enjoyed camping, gardening and canning, as well as raising her six children. Above all, Mamie and Bud cherished their time dancing together.

She is survived by her children David Dygert (Deborah) of Fleming, Judith Clemenson (David) of AK, Thomas Dygert of Fleming, Bonnie Clark (Richard) of VA, Gerard Dygert (Cathy) of Auburn and Debra Dygert of Auburn; twenty-one grandchildren; many, many great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was predeceased by one grandson, Christopher Dygert.

Calling hours for Mary will be conducted Monday, January 2, 2023 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. in the White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South Street, Auburn. Funeral service and burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family.

Contributions may be made in memory of Mary to Unity House of Cayuga County, Inc., 217 Genesee Street, Suite 14, Auburn, NY 13021.

To offer condolences, please visit http://www.whitechapelfh.com.