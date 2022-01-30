Mary E. (McHugh) Guyle

Nov. 28, 1925 - Jan. 23, 2022

AUBURN - Mary E. (McHugh) Guyle, 96, the wife of the late Elden F. Guyle, of Maple Street, Auburn, passed away Sunday, January 23, 2022 in Rochester.

Born in Freeland, PA, November 28, 1925, Mary was the daughter of the late Thomas and Mary (Mitchell) McHugh. Through the years, she worked at various jobs, but none more important than enjoying her family and raising her children. She cherished the time spent with her grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

She is survived by daughters Patricia Clifford (Timothy) of Spencerport, Carol McCormick of Auburn; Cherie Cooper (Harry) of Auburn, who was like a third daughter to her; three grandchildren, Timothy Clifford (Emily), Brendan Clifford and Ryan McCormick; three great-grandchildren, Noah Elden Clifford, Evan Thomas Clifford and Teagan Grace Clifford. In addition to her parents and husband, Mary is predeceased by three brothers, Thomas, Francis and Robert McHugh.

Mary's Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South Street, Auburn.