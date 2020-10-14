Mary E. Morris

AUBURN — Mary E. Morris, 79, of Auburn, passed away on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 at the Auburn Rehab & Nursing Center. She was the daughter of the late John and Georgie Lee Williams Mitchell. Mary loved going to church and spending time with God's people. She also enjoyed fishing, going to yard sales and auctions and cooking in the kitchen. Mary was a very kind person and generous person who was loved by many.

She is survived by, her children: Virgil Graham, Kayshawn Morris, Gwendolyn M. Jones, Cathy Graham, Gloria (Tony) Smith, Debbie (Clarence) Speed, Lorrie Morris; Sister, Abbie Session; host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Mary was predeceased by her daughter, Yvonne Graham; great-grandson, Christopher Jones; brother, James Mitchell and sister, Minnie Cotton.

There will be visitation from 11 a.m. to noon Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 at Auburn's First Church of God in Christ, 90 Garrow St., Auburn with a home going service to follow at noon. The burial will be at Fort Hill Cemetery. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Auburn's First Church of God in Christ in memory of Mary E. Morris.