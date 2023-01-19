Mary E. Rooker

March 4, 1971 - Jan. 12, 2023

PORT BYRON — Mary E. "Mama Mary" Rooker, 51, the wife of Timothy Rooker of Rochester Street, Port Byron, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2023 at her home.

Born in Auburn, March 4, 1971, she was the daughter of Gerald "Duke" Kilmer and the late Julia "Judy" Campbell. She was employed for many years as a Certified Nurses Aide with the Cayuga County Nursing Home and The Commons on St. Anthony, a job she truly loved.

Mary enjoyed nature, traveling, camping and especially loved family trips to the amusement park to ride the rides. She was a member of Jehovah's Witnesses, Kingdom Hall of Waterloo.

In addition to her father Gerald, and her loving husband Tim, with whom she's been married to for over 22 years, and together 31 years; she is survived by one daughter, Tracy Rooker, of Port Byron; son, Kyle Rooker, of Port Byron; two sisters: Connie Hendrickson (Terry), of WI and Tabitha Davia (Michael), of Port Byron; aunts: June Asaro (Dick) and Terry Kilmer; her two dogs: Oxy and Bootsy; and one grand-puppy, Luna.

Calling hours for Mary will be conducted Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 from 2 to 6 p.m. in the White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport. A memorial service will be offered Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at 1 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall, 1072 Route 96, Waterloo. Burial in Mount Pleasant Cemetery will take place in the spring.

Contributions may be made in memory of Mary to Hospice of the Finger Lakes, 1130 Corporate Drive, Auburn, NY 13021.

