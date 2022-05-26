Mary 'Elizabeth' Furst

AUBURN — Mary "Elizabeth" Furst, 102, of Auburn, and previously of Seneca Falls, passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022 at Auburn Community Hospital with her family by her side.

A funeral service will take place on Friday, May 27, 2022 at 3 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 27 Fall St., Seneca Falls. Donations in memory may be made to the Seneca County House of Concern, 22 Locust St., Waterloo, NY 13165.

Elizabeth was born in Romulus, NY, the daughter of the late Harry and Anna (Clark) Kinne. She grew up on the family farm, and upon graduation from Romulus Central School in 1938, she moved to Rockland County. It was there that she met Charles Furst. Upon Charles' return from World War II, he promptly proposed to Elizabeth, and the couple was married on May 12, 1946. Elizabeth and Charles shared in 52 years of marriage until Charles' passing in 1998.

Not one to shine the spotlight on herself, Elizabeth always put her children and her family before her. She was a homemaker who enjoyed a variety of crafts and volunteered at the House of Concern; was known for helping her neighbors and friends wherever she could and was a longtime member of Trinity Episcopal Church. Elizabeth especially loved spending time with family at their camp on Cayuga Lake.

She is survived by her daughters: Nancy (Edmund) Gremli and Susan (John Lombardo) Furst; sons: Robert (Deborah), James (Prin), and Charles (Kandee) Furst; 11 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren; as well as extended family and friends. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her siblings, Robert Kinne, Ruth Bounds, and Virginia Sweeney.

Elizabeth's family would like to thank Finger Lakes Center for Living for the wonderful care that she received during her nearly seven-year stay.

