Mary Ellen Peeters

MARTVILLE — Mary Ellen Peeters, 74, of Martville, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at Upstate University Hospital. She was born in Auburn, daughter of the late Joseph A. Hards and Mary J. Thurston Hards.

Prior to retirement she worked in accounting for Cayuga County Health Department. She enjoyed her family, and crossword puzzles.

Besides her parents, Mary was predeceased by her daughter, Andrea Peeters, brother, Donald Hards, and sister, Shirley Derleth.

Survived by her husband, Adrian; daughter, Lisa (Scott) Kibby, of Elbridge; sons: Michael (Marie) Peeters, of GA, and Brian (Colleen) Peeters, of GA; sister, Gail (Mike) Bronstein, of Smithville Flats; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 from 1 to 2 p.m. with a funeral service at 2 p.m. at the Keysor-Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Cato, burial will be private at an undetermined date at the Cato Union Cemetery. For those wishing to make contributions in Mary's name they may do so to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org, or the Diabetes foundation at www.diabetes.org. www.catoredcreek.com.