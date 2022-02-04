 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mary Ellen Thomas Wilson

July 9, 1944 - Jan. 29, 2022

AUBURN — Mary Ellen Thomas Wilson, 77, of Auburn, NY, passed peacefully on Jan. 29, 2022. She was born July 9, 1944, to the late Anthony and Lorretta Viggiano.

Mary Ellen had several college degrees, and was a skilled and caring Nurse, Teacher, Principal and Minister. Above all, her love for others and Jesus was her greatest passion.

She is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Ronald J. Wilson; her brother, John Viggiano, of Cocoa, FL; and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life may be scheduled for a future date. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com.

