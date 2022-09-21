Mary F. Silensky

Aug. 14, 1921 - Sept. 19, 2022

AUBURN — Mary (Fedichconich) Silensky, 101, of Auburn, formerly of the Boyle Center, passed away on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 at Finger Lakes Center for Living. Born in Auburn on Aug. 14, 1921, Mary was the daughter of the late Metro and Anna Staah Fedichconich, who immigrated to the United States in 1913.

Mary was a lifelong parishioner of SS. Peter & Paul Church, who had been actively involved in the church choir.

She married her husband Walter Silensky on Jan. 17, 1942 and together they owned and operated Wally's News. A dedicated and loving mother she and her husband raised their four children. After selling their business Mary worked for years at Cervo's News, retiring at the age of 79.

Full of energy, love and joy she lived independently until age 100. She attributed her long life to having had a childhood filled with food and fruits from their garden, working hard, walking everywhere and living a life of moderation and most importantly her faith.

Mary is survived by her loving daughters: Denise (Joel) Golden, of San Diego, CA, and Laurie (David) Dove, of Las Vegas, NV. Also surviving are grandchildren: Christopher (Christine) DeProspero, Amber (Jeff) Brier, Jessica (Noah) Heldman, Jeremy (Summer) Golden, Tim (Caroline) Golden, Sarah and Amanda Dove; several great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Walter Silensky, son, Walter D. Silensky "Sonny", daughter, Joanne DeProspero, sisters: Catherine Wilczek, and Elizabeth Gernak.

Calling hours for Mary will be held on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 in SS. Peter & Paul Church from 10 to 11:30 a.m., with the funeral liturgy at noon. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank staff at Finger Lakes Center for Living for their exceptional and compassionate care.

Memorial contributions can be sent in memory of Mary to SS. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, 136 Washington St., Auburn, NY 13021.

Please visit www.heieckpelcfuneralhome.com to send a condolence to the family.