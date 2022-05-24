Mary Frances (Arthur) Laskie Papanou

Dec. 19, 1941 - May 20, 2022

DOBBS FERRY — Mary Frances (Arthur) Laskie Papanou was born on Dec. 19, 1941 in Auburn, NY to Mary and Cecil Arthur of Skaneateles.

After graduating from Skaneateles High School, Mary attended Farmingdale State College and Alfred State College prior to realizing that she had a yearning to see the county and quickly signed up for Stewardess College at America Airlines. She regularly flew across the country and it was on one of her Los Angeles to New York flights where she met her first husband, James "Jim" Laskie.

Mary and Jim lived in several locations including a long stint in Wellesley, MA before returning to her hometown roots and settling down in Skaneateles, NY.

After the death of Jim Laskie, Mary found new happiness with her second husband, Peter Papanou. Mary and Peter lived a quiet life together, contently watching Yankees games and the Pittsburgh Steelers on television and enjoying visits from family and friends until Peter passed in 2018.

In her final years, Mary moved downstate to be close to two of her daughters, Elizabeth and Martha. She passed peacefully and St. Cabrini Nursing Home in Westchester County, NY on Friday, May 20, 2022.

Mary is survived by her five children: Joy, Elizabeth, Gregory, Kyle and Martha; their spouses: Frank, Michael, Stephanie, Maira, and Frankie; and one grandchild, James.

In lieu of flowers the family has set up an account at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital - https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftFunds?px=7520159&pg=personal&fr_id=39300.