Mary (Gavras) Borkoski

AUBURN - Mary (Gavras) Borkoski, 102, passed away after a brief illness at The Commons on Dec. 31, 2022.

Mary was a graduate of Auburn Senior High School and Auburn Business School. She was a resident of Auburn, NY and lifelong parishioner of SS. Peter and John Episcopal Church where she worked as a volunteer at the soup kitchen for many years. Mary retired from Austeel (Nucor Steel) in 1986 where she was employed for over 20 years.

Mary enjoyed a large group of family, friends and acquaintances. She particularly loved talking about the many interesting places throughout the world she visited with her late husband Frank.

She is survived by nieces: Cathy, Constance; nephews: Jason, Jonathan, John, Rick, Paul; and many grand-nieces and nephews. Mary had many close and loving relationships throughout her life that included many dear friends and godchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Francis (Frank) R. Borkoski, her sister, Helen Moot, and brothers: E. John and Constantine Gavras.

A funeral service will be held at SS. Peter and John Episcopal Church, 169 Genesee St., Auburn on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to SS. Peter and John Episcopal Church or charity of choice. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com.