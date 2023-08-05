Mary 'Grace' Frumento

AUBURN — Mary "Grace" Frumento, 87, formerly of Wall Street, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, Aug. 1, 2023 at Finger Lakes Center for Living.

She was a lifelong resident of Auburn, the daughter of the late Antonio and Mary Josephine (LaRocca) Frumento.

"Grace" as she was affectionally known, went to Seymour School and graduated from West High School, Class of 1954. She received her Associate degree from Auburn Community College in Liberal Arts, attended Harper College and received a Bachelor's degree from Syracuse University in Sociology. Grace also took many graduate courses in Early Childhood Development. This would lead Grace into many years of helping and guiding children.

She worked for many years as the director of preschool at the Neighborhood House. She also worked on a dental program for Cayuga County. Grace also worked in the Auburn Enlarged City School District as a teacher's aide at both Casey Park Elementary School and retired from Seward Elementary School.

She was a communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Church. She was an avid Syracuse sports fan, loved the Olympics and playing tennis. Grace liked to read and enjoyed traveling, especially to many different countries.

Grace is survived by a special cousin, Josie (Jim) Vozga; other cousins: Jessie Mazzeo, Mary Grace (Mick) McCulley, MaryLou (Bill) Brennan. Grace is also survived by several other cousins, relatives and friends including: Mrs. Carmella Petrosino and Mrs. Marion Camardo.

In addition to her parents, Grace was also predeceased by a sister, M. Jane Frumento, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and many dear friends and relatives.

As were Grace's wishes, she asked that there be no calling hours or services.

Donations may be made in her memory to either the Scat Van, E. John Gavras Center Speech Dept., or the Matthew House.

The family would like to thank, the very caring staff at the Finger Lakes Center for Living for their love and compassion that was shown to Grace during her stay.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.