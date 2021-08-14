Mary Gridley

Nov. 19, 1928 - Aug. 10, 2021

AUBURN — Mary Gridley, 92, of Auburn, passed away Aug. 10, 2021 at Auburn Nursing Home. Born in Auburn on Nov. 19, 1928, Mary was the daughter of the late Francis and Margaret (Gagan) Walters.

In her earlier years, Mary was employed at the Big Store and was a communicant of St. Mary's Church. She loved spending her time outdoors. Mary especially enjoyed doing yard work and shoveling snow.

Mary is survived by her daughters: Kathleen Gridley Sliwka and Jackie (John) O'Connell; her son, John Gridley II; her grandchildren: Joey and Timmy (Sarah) Sliwka, Erin (Scott) O'Connell, Danielle (Paul) Darby and Sam (Mike) Foltz; her great-grandchildren: Zeke, Skyler and Zoe Sliwka, Jenna and Jack Sliwka, Ava Hildebrant and Landon Darby; her great-great-granddaughter, Luna Sliwka Longway; and several nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, Mary was predeceased by her husband, John "Jack" Gridley in 2015 and her brothers, Raymond, and Francis, Jr.

Calling hours for Mary will be held on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St., Auburn. A funeral service will immediately follow the calling hours at 1 p.m. Interment at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Auburn.

Contributions in Mary's name may be made to a charity of one's choice. To offer condolences to the family, please visit whitechapelfh.com.