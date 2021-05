AUBURN - Join us to honor and celebrate the life of Mary Hayden-DeJohn with a graveside memorial service to be held at St. Joseph's Cemetery, 6062 Lake Ave., Auburn, NY at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 22, 2021. A reception will immediately follow at Emerson Park's Boat House Pavilion. Please contact the family for any questions. bushfuneralhomes.com.