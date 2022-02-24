Mary J. (Ball) Chehovich

April 20, 1947 - Feb. 20, 2022

THROOP — Mary J. (Ball) Chehovich, of Throop, NY, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022 in Crouse Hospital.

She was born in Auburn, NY on April 20, 1947. Mary will be remembered as a wonderful mother, grandmother aka Babci, sister, aunt, and friend.

She will be dearly missed by her surviving children: Joanne (Dana), Judith, John (Jennifer), Joyce (Kevin), Jason (Kathy), Jesse (Missy), James (Lauren), Josh. Mary also leaves behind 15 grandchildren: Victoria, Danielle, Kacy, Zackery, Adam, Erin, Alexis, Ethan, Lucas, Madelyn, Penelope, Zyander, Micah, Madeline and Amiyah; a sister, Geri; and several nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her beloved canine companions: Daisy and Smokey.

She was predeceased by her parents, her loving husband of 49 years, Joseph, Sr., a son, Joseph, Jr. and a brother.

Other than being a fantastic mom, Mary had many jobs throughout her life where she retired from Sears and met and made many friends.

Mary was a member of St. Hyacinth Church where she served as a dedicated Lector and also taught CCD for many years. Mary loved spending time with her grandchildren and was an animal lover, with horses being her favorite. She loved art, listening to music and was an avid reader.

Family and friends are invited to call on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. in the Heieck–Pelc Funeral Home, LLC, 42 E. Genesee St., Auburn with funeral services to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery Baldwinsville, NY.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Crouse Health Foundation, 736 Irving Ave., Syracuse, NY 13210 or www.crouse.org/foundation.

Please visit www.heieckpelcfuneralhome.com to send a condolence or plant a tree.