Mary J. Batzer

April 28, 1944 - June 1, 2022

GENOA — Mary J. Batzer, 78, of Genoa, passed away on June 1, 2022 at Auburn Community Hospital.

She was born on April 28, 1944 in Syracuse, daughter of the late Halbert "Buck" and Agnes (Sielinski) Tracy, and was an area resident all her life.

A homemaker, she also worked at Ridley's Book Bindery and was a cleaner for the Kilborne Agency in Moravia and Hewitt Brothers in Locke.

Mary is survived by her children: Shari Platt (Jeff), of Genoa, and Keith William Batzer, of Moravia; her brother, Halbert "Sandy" Tracy (Margaret), of Freeville; grandchildren: Ashley Batzer, Keith William Batzer, Jr., William Glenn Batzer, and Jesse Platt; four great-grandchildren; and her stepchildren.

Services will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with the Shurtleff Funeral Home, Genoa.

