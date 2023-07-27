Mary J. Piccirillo

Oct. 11, 1926 - July 22, 2023

AUBURN - Mary J. Piccirillo, 96, of Auburn, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Auburn Community Hospital with a loving presence at her bedside.

Mary was born in Waterloo, NY, on Oct. 11, 1926, the daughter of George and Teresa (Crispo) Vitetta, and came to Auburn at age 12 to help her father in the family business.

Mary graduated from Union Springs High School but missed out on the opportunity to attend college because traditional family responsibilities were considered first. She embraced school, and so the inability to further her education was a disappointment she carried with her always.

But a future in the restaurant business awaited and Mary was vital to the success of the Finger Lakes Tavern and Starlite Banquet House, serving in several capacities, including Hostess, Bookkeeper, Server and Head Cook for weddings and gatherings of all kinds.

For 45 years, Mary was at the center of the Finger Lakes/Starlite Enterprise, tirelessly fulfilling her devotion to her Vitetta family and its role in providing great food and entertainment and a venue of celebration for the public.

By any measure, hers was a simple and solitary life. She loved her home, which served as her refuge, and looking out the window to her yard and the peaceful neighborhood where she lived for 66 of her years. She enjoyed reading, gardening, knitting and crocheting and watching the news. And, of course, cooking. Holiday dinners or modest meals, she was the best of the best. No one left her house empty-handed or hungry.

Mary was a determined, independent and resilient woman, strengthened by daily prayers and a deep faith that never wavered. She believed that any setbacks and defeats in this life would certainly be reversed in the next as part of God's plan. May she dream of such lovely things and awaken one day soon to find them real.

Mary is survived by her sons Gary and Thomas (Marianne); three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sisters Catherine McLaughlin and Georgine Rosata, both of Waterloo; several nieces and nephews; and former daughters-in-law Marcia Brown and Catherine Piccirillo.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers Joseph and Anthony Vitetta.

In accordance with Mary's wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral services. Private burial will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Arrangements are by the White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc.

In lieu of flowers, please support your favorite charity in Mary's memory.

The family thanks the doctors, nurses and staff at Auburn Community Hospital for their compassion and care during Mary's recent stays, Dr. Brian Bennett and his staff, and Fr. Michael Brown for administering to Mary in her final hours.