Mary J. Temple

AURORA — Mary J. Temple, 81, of Aurora, passed away on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at The Commons. She worked for McQuay International for 35+ years on the assembly line retiring in 2012. Mary enjoyed doing puzzles and yard work.

She is survived by, daughter, Mary Temple; brother, William Temple; sister, Jean Austin and her husband, Donald; four grandchildren: Alyshia, Stephanie, Colson, Brianna; four great grandchildren.

Contributions may be made to American Lung Association, lung.org in memory of Mary Temple.

Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Monday, May 10, 2021 at the Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the funeral home. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Ledyard.