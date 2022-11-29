Mary Jane Miller

March 24, 1961 - Nov. 23, 2022

WEEDSPORT — Mary Jane Miller, 61, of Weedsport, passed away on Nov. 23, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Mary was born in Baldwinsville on March 24, 1961, to the late Elmer E. Beckley and Mary Jane (Emm) Beckley Dixon.

She was previously employed with Glow Max Plastics and most recently, Evergreen Heights.

Mary is survived by her husband, Rodney Miller; her children: Steven (Wendy), Adam (Brandy), Karen (Billy), Tammie (AJ), Buddy, with whom she shares a birthday, Eric and LeeAnn; her many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; and her brother, Henry (Esther).

In addition to her parents, Mary was predeceased by her stepfather, Harry Dixon and her brother, Elmer Beckley, Jr.

Calling hours for Mary will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022 from 5 to 7 p.m. in White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Auburn. A service will immediately follow at 7 p.m. in the funeral home.

Condolences may be offered to the family whitechapelfh.com.