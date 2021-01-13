Mary Jayne Ashley Lipe

May 6, 1952 - Jan. 9, 2021

SKANEATELES — Mary Jayne Ashley Lipe, of Skaneateles, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Mary Jayne was born on May 6, 1952 in Mineola.

MJ, as she was affectionately called by her family and friends, grew up on the North Shore of Long Island and spent the summers on the south end of Skaneateles Lake in the cottage built by her father, Tracy Ashley.

MJ became a resident of Skaneateles in the summer of 1980 where she stayed to raise her two surviving sons: James (Mackenzie) Goss, of Fairport and Chris (Palma) Goss, of Baldwinsville. Grandma MJ will be missed dearly by her four beloved grandchildren: Brenna and J.R. (James) and Nora and Celia (Chris). She is also survived by her niece, Laura (Josh) Bowden, of Simi Valley, CA.

MJ was predeceased by her parents, Tracy and Mary Ashley, sister, Hollis (D'Andrea), stepson, Shane Lipe and the absolute love of her life, Darryl "Burt" Lipe, former owner of Morris' Grill in Skaneateles.