Mary Jo Bragg

July 5, 1931 - April 11, 2023

CHARLESTON, SC — Mary Jo Bragg, 91, of Charleston, SC, widow of the late Ruffner E. Bragg, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

Her Celebration of Life will be held at the home of her daughter, on Saturday, April 15, 2023, 5 until 7 p.m. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel.

Mary was born July 5, 1931 in Hillsville, VA, a daughter of the late Joseph Thornton Jett and Metta McGrady Thornton Jett.

She is survived by her sister, Barbara and brother-in-law Koy Lilly; daughter, Vicki Gayle Norris; grandchildren: Jason Norris, Chris Gilpatrick (Ana), Brent Norris (Theresa), and Laura Kelly Gilpatrick; and great-grandchildren: Chase McLean Barnett, Mackenzie Grace Norris, Natalie Ann Norris, Mason Jett Barnett, Everett Christopher Gilpatrick, and Juliette Katiana Gilpatrick.

Memorial donations can be made in Mary's memory to the Lung Cancer Society and Carolina Children's Charity.

