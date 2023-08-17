Nov. 11, 1946 - Aug. 12, 2023

PORT BYRON - Mary Jo Kolczynski, 76, of Port Byron, passed away Saturday, August 12, 2023, at the Francis House in Syracuse. Mrs. Kolczynski was born in Cortland, NY on November 11, 1946, to the late John and Catherine Flynn Abbott. Mary Jo grew up on a dairy farm in Locke NY; she was a graduate of Moravia Central High School and Auburn Community College. She was employed with Cayuga County for 40 years. Mary Jo was involved in many organizations, including Port Byron Senior Citizens, Springport Senior Citizens, Owasco Senior Citizens, The Seward House, Port Byron Book Club and a member of the Port Byron Library Board.

MJ, as she was affectionately known by her family, will always be remembered for her greetings and salutations. Everyone that was fortunate enough to know MJ loved her, she was truly a caring and thoughtful person. She often sent care packages to her children, nieces and nephews with a handwritten card and their favorite chocolates. Many were lucky enough to receive her delicious baked goods; she was known for her chocolate chip cookies. MJ had a love of traveling, she especially enjoyed visiting the New England area. Above all she cherished the time she spent with her family; she was a loving and devoted wife and mother.

Mary Jo is survived by her husband of 39 years, Stanley; her children, Kara and Brian; her sisters, Susan Inman, Patricia Abbott, and Jennifer Abbott; many nieces and nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, Mary Jo was predeceased by her aunts and uncles.

Visitation will be held Friday, August 18th from 4-7pm at White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South Street Auburn. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August 19th 11:30 am in St. Hyacinths Church, 59 Pulaski St. Auburn. Entombment in St. Joseph's Mausoleum. Donations in Memory of Mary Jo can be made to The Seward House 33 South St. Auburn or The Francis House 108 Michaels Ave., Syracuse, NY 13208