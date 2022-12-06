Mary Josephine Gilmore

AUBURN — Mary Josephine Gilmore, "Mimi," 71, of Lexington Avenue, Auburn passed away Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 at The Commons on St. Anthony Street, Auburn. Born in Rochester, Mimi was the daughter of the late Martin and Constance (Calisprone) Dougherty. She was a Central High School graduate.

Mimi spent many years providing daycare for children and was also previously employed with the E. John Gavras Center as Director of Special Needs.

Mimi enjoyed being active in her community and has cherished memories of her time as coach of the Rose State Girls Softball Team.

She enjoyed her winters spent in Florida with her husband, and all of the years she spent in the community of Cayuga where her boys grew up. The apples of her eye were her grandchildren and her great-granddaughter.

In addition to her loving husband of 52 years, Daniel Gilmore, she is survived by two children: Martin (Gretchen) Gilmore and David (Amy) Gilmore; six grandchildren: Morgan, Seth, Nora, Isabel, Brynn, and Payton; one great-granddaughter, Everleigh; sister, Catherine Dougherty; sisters-in-law: Judy (Martin) Quinn, Patricia Multani; brother-in-law, William (Mary) Gilmore; and numerous loving cousins.

In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her mother and father-in-law, Paul and Clarabelle Gilmore.

There are no calling hours. A graveside service will be held Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Joseph's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mimi's memory may be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central NY. Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence for the family.