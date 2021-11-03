Mary Kathleen 'Kate' Erickson

Aug. 5, 1932 - Oct. 31, 2021

CAYUGA — Mary Kathleen "Kate" Erickson, 89, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. She was born Aug. 5, 1932, in Cortland, NY and was the only child of Francis and Mary Hosley. Kate married Ronald LeRoy Erickson on Sept. 8, 1951.

After graduating from SUNY Cortland she worked as a teacher at McLean Elementary School. She returned to Nazareth College and completed her career in education as a Special Education teacher at Union Springs Central School District.

Kate deeply loved her husband, children, grandchildren and family. She enjoyed shopping, travelling and spending time with friends. She was a caring person who touched the lives of all who knew her. Kate was truly special and will be missed beyond belief.

Kate is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Ronald L. Erickson; her children: Jim (Brenda) Forshee, Carl (Alicia) Erickson, David (Patti) Erickson, Mary (Derrick) Seitz; six grandchildren: Michelle Opalenick, Patty Ferris, Jake Erickson, Zada Seitz, Mina Erickson, Noah Erickson; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Mary Hosley, and her son Paul Ronald Erickson.

Calling hours for Kate will be conducted Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 from 4 to 6 p.m. in the White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. Her service will follow at 6 p.m. in the funeral home.

Masks are required regardless of vaccination status.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Commons on St. Anthony, Second Floor.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.