ARDEN, NC — Mary Kathryn (Quill) Dopko, 66, widow of John S. Dopko, passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at her home in Arden, North Carolina. Mary was born in Auburn, New York, the fourth of nine children of the late Ralph P. Quill, and Anna (Salata) Quill.

Mary graduated from St. Mary's School, Auburn High School, received an Associate's Degree from Cayuga Community College, and a Bachelor's Degree from Regents College. She worked at Cayuga Savings Bank for many years, as well as several financial institutions in the Asheville, North Carolina area. Mary was most recently employed with SanStone Health and Rehabilitation of Arden, North Carolina.

Mary is survived by her three sons: Jeff Dopko and his wife, Dana, of Raleigh, North Carolina, Tim Dopko, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Greg Dopko, of Auburn, New York; her grandchildren: Kaia Whitson, Luca Dopko, Isabella Dopko, Shane Woodman, and Maggie Dopko. She is also survived by her sisters: Debra A. (Scott) Kelley, of Warners, NY, Jacqueline (James) Gantz, of Waterloo, NY, Tammy (Jim) Riester, of Owasco, NY, Missy (Rick) Franceschelli, of Cortland, NY; and brothers: Michael (Joan) Quill, and Matthew X. Quill of Auburn, NY. Mary is also survived by her sister-in-law, Jean (Dopko) Zimmerman and her husband, Robert, of Hendersonville, North Carolina; and her sisters-in-law: Diane Quill, of Dallas, Georgia, and Helen Quill, of Adairsville, Georgia; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews; and numerous cousins.