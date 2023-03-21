Mary L. Currier

AUBURN — Mary Currier, of Auburn, NY, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on March 16, 2023.

She will be remembered as a loving and wonderful mother, grandmother, wife and daughter. Mary was loved by all who met her. Her huge heart welcomed all into her home/life and treated everyone like they were part of her family.

She is survived by her children: David Currier, Jr. (Marissa), Robert Currier (Rose), Heather Currier (Chad), Courtney Currier (Antonio), Shawn Currier; and her sister, Candice Ray (DJ). She will be greatly missed by her 18 grand babies; and two great-granddaughters.

She was predeceased by husband, David B. Currier, Sr.; mother, Frances Cordingly; sister, Janine Currier; father, Clyde Cordingly; and beloved grandson, Zander Murray. Mary will forever be missed and never forgotten.

On Thursday, March 23, 2023 calling hours will be held at Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn, NY from 5 to 7 p.m.

A funeral service will be held Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, 15 Clark St., Auburn with the Rev. Joseph P. Maurici, III as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Memorials may be remembered to the the Upstate Golisano's Children Hospital, 1 Children's Circle, Syracuse, NY 13210.