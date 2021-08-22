Mary L. Yaple

April 11, 1938 - Aug. 18, 2021

WEEDSPORT - Mary L. Yaple, 83, of Weedsport, died Wednesday, August 18, 2021 in Auburn Community Hospital. Born April 11, 1938 to the late Charles and Mary Young Purcell, Mary worked as a housekeeper at various locations and enjoyed heading out for a car ride. She loved the time spent with her family, especially her beloved dog, Hershey.

She is survived by one son, George Yaple of Weedsport; one brother, Harold Purcell and his wife, Joan of Auburn; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her son, John (1982); and four brothers, Charlie, George, Jim and Bob Purcell.

A graveside service will be conducted Monday, August 23, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. in Fort Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Weedsport. To offer condolences, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.