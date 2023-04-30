Mary Laura Brown

WEEDSPORT - Mary Laura (Brundage) Brown, 92, formerly of Weedsport, NY, passed away with her family surrounding her with love on April 27, 2023.

Predeceased by husband of 52 years, Robert "Bob" Murray; sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Burtless; brothers Richard "Dick" and William "Bill" Brundage; and grandson, Tyson Brown.

Survived by her four children Thomas Brown of Weedsport, Terence (Christine) Brown of Zanesfeild, OH, Tracy Brown of St. Louis, MO, and Tricia Donovan of Syracuse. Mary had 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Mary loved being active and especially loved to bowl, golf, and travel. Mary found fulfillment in a life of service.

She retired from the United States Postal Service after 32 years of service. She was also a volunteer for Meals on Wheels for 42 years, Hospice, and several other local organizations. Mary was awarded Senior Citizen of the Year in 2014 for Cayuga County and inducted into the Hall of Fame for Port Byron High School in 2019.

Mary loved her flowers and any birds she could attract to her bird feeders. Most of all, Mary loved her family and friends, like her dear friend, the late Bob Bishop and her sister-in-law, Hazel Brundage.

Mary was well known in her community and would greet anyone with pleasantries and a smile, a smile that will be truly missed.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, May 1, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Robert D. Gray Funeral Home, Skaneateles with a funeral service at 12:00 noon. Burial will be in Lake View Cemetery, Skaneateles.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice of CNY.

To send condolences, visit robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.