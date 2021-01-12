Mary Lombardi Smokoski

Aug. 28, 1937 - Jan. 6, 2021

RANDOLPH — Mary Lombardi Smokoski, 83, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 at the UVM Medical Center surrounded by her five loving daughters.

She was born in Auburn, NY on Aug. 28, 1937 to George Lombardi and Rose (Italiano) Lombardi. She attended West High School in Auburn and graduated in 1956. She married John Smokoski in August 1959 and together they raised five daughters. Mary was a devoted mother and trusted confidant to numerous friends of all ages. She was an exceptional cook and baker and shared many of her recipes. She also opened her home to anyone who was in need of a meal. No one went hungry. She had a special knack for crafting and sharing the crafts with others to make each moment of their lives more special; from Barbie doll clothes, baskets, wedding favors to her grandchildren's Christmas stockings.

Mary worked as the head cook at Randolph Union High School for nearly 30 years, from 1975-2003. She was generous with her helpings to all and purchased meals for many students that were unable to pay themselves. She was involved in sports boosters and advocated for the girls teams to ensure they were not overlooked and received an equal share of all money raised.