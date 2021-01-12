Mary Lombardi Smokoski
Aug. 28, 1937 - Jan. 6, 2021
RANDOLPH — Mary Lombardi Smokoski, 83, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 at the UVM Medical Center surrounded by her five loving daughters.
She was born in Auburn, NY on Aug. 28, 1937 to George Lombardi and Rose (Italiano) Lombardi. She attended West High School in Auburn and graduated in 1956. She married John Smokoski in August 1959 and together they raised five daughters. Mary was a devoted mother and trusted confidant to numerous friends of all ages. She was an exceptional cook and baker and shared many of her recipes. She also opened her home to anyone who was in need of a meal. No one went hungry. She had a special knack for crafting and sharing the crafts with others to make each moment of their lives more special; from Barbie doll clothes, baskets, wedding favors to her grandchildren's Christmas stockings.
Mary worked as the head cook at Randolph Union High School for nearly 30 years, from 1975-2003. She was generous with her helpings to all and purchased meals for many students that were unable to pay themselves. She was involved in sports boosters and advocated for the girls teams to ensure they were not overlooked and received an equal share of all money raised.
She was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church and became a Deacon and served on the vestry. She loved knitting and started a Prayer Shawl Knitting Group within the church. She will always be known for her infectious laugh and always thinking of others. She will be dearly missed by many.
Mary was predeceased by her parents; her husband; and her brother, Louis Lombardi, of Auburn. She is survived by her daughters: Deborah Welch, of Randolph, Johanna and Rich Ryan, of Westminster West, Suzanne and Doug Sprague, of Brookfield, Sherri and Mark Young, of Eliot, ME and Mary Louise Smokoski and Brian Dudek, of Braintree; her sisters: Rose Casper, of Auburn, and Stella Stecker, of Brillion, WI; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A special thank you to Mary's caretakers: Shelly, Tina and Liz, for helping to make her wish to continue to live in her home possible.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her loving memory to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, the Randolph Food Bank or Randolph Meals on Wheels. Information regarding her spring burial will be posted at a later date. Arrangements are being made by the Day Funeral Home in Randolph. Per Mary's request, there will be no calling hours. Online condolences may be left at www.dayfunerals.com.