× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mary Lou (Harris) Mumford

Feb. 24, 1948 — Aug. 23, 2020

Mary Lou (Harris) Mumford, 72, of Auburn, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, on Aug. 23, 2020. Born in Auburn on Feb. 24, 1948, Mary Lou was the daughter of the late Clifford and Helen Harris Mumford. She enjoyed playing bingo and volunteering her time at the Port Byron Pantry. Mary Lou and her husband, Sonny, looked forward to traveling to Florida, where they spent many winters.

Mary Lou is survived by her husband; Leon "Sonny" Mumford, her sons; Robert (Lee Ann) Stearns, Henry III (Karen) Stearns, Scott (Terry) Stearns and Jason (Brenda) Hawker, her brothers; Robert (Vivian) Harris, Roy (Janet) Harris, Fred (Pat) Harris, Ron Harris and Harold Edmunds, her 10 grandchildren, her four great-grandchildren, her lifelong best friends, Sonja and Cookie and many nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held for family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of the Finger Lakes. Condolences for the family may be left at whitechapelfh.com.