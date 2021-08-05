Mary Louise (Guyle) Griffin

Sept. 29, 1925 - Aug. 2, 2021

COHASSET, MA - Mary Louise (Guyle) Griffin, 95, of Cohasset MA, originally from Auburn NY, passed away peacefully on August 2, 2021.

Devoted mother of Beverly Koswick and her husband Allan; grandmother of Deven and Karlee, who were the pride and joy of Mary's life. She is predeceased by her father and mother, William and Frances Guyle, and her siblings: Spencer Guyle, Elizabeth Guyle, Constance Driscoll, Elden Guyle, William Guyle, Shirley Smith, Valerie Freeman and Sr. Beverly Guyle as well as life long partner, John Heafey. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

After relocating from Auburn NY to Boston MA, Mary worked at the First National Stores for 30 years and was awarded Cashier of the Year. She later moved to Cohasset to be close to family and spend time with her grandchildren. She was a dedicated member of the Cohasset Elder Services Community and many will remember her for her laughter, stories, and delicious pies and brownies she gifted to friends and the Cohasset Fire Department.