Mary Louise (Guyle) Griffin
Sept. 29, 1925 - Aug. 2, 2021
COHASSET, MA - Mary Louise (Guyle) Griffin, 95, of Cohasset MA, originally from Auburn NY, passed away peacefully on August 2, 2021.
Devoted mother of Beverly Koswick and her husband Allan; grandmother of Deven and Karlee, who were the pride and joy of Mary's life. She is predeceased by her father and mother, William and Frances Guyle, and her siblings: Spencer Guyle, Elizabeth Guyle, Constance Driscoll, Elden Guyle, William Guyle, Shirley Smith, Valerie Freeman and Sr. Beverly Guyle as well as life long partner, John Heafey. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
After relocating from Auburn NY to Boston MA, Mary worked at the First National Stores for 30 years and was awarded Cashier of the Year. She later moved to Cohasset to be close to family and spend time with her grandchildren. She was a dedicated member of the Cohasset Elder Services Community and many will remember her for her laughter, stories, and delicious pies and brownies she gifted to friends and the Cohasset Fire Department.
The family would like to thank the South Shore Life Center in Scituate, MA for the wonderful care provided throughout the past few years and Norwell Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice for their support and care at the end of Mary's life.
A visitation will be held at McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 1 Summer St., Cohasset, MA 02025 at 9 a.m. Friday, August 6, 2021 followed by a funeral mass at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony's Church in Cohasset. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory can be made to Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance at https://www.dbsalliance.org. For an online guestbook, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com.