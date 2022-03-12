Mary Louise (O'Hearn) Cusma

Feb. 28, 1951 - March 8, 2022

BALLSTON SPA — Mary Louise (O'Hearn) Cusma, 71, died peacefully with her family at her side on March 8, 2022, after a hard-fought battle with COVID-induced pneumonia.

Mary Lou was born in Scranton, PA and she resided in Aurora, NY, where she attended and graduated from Mount Carmel High School in 1968. Mary Lou then went on to Miseracordia College in Dallas, PA, where she received a BA degree in English with a minor in Drama in 1972. Mary Lou is the daughter of Mary Louise (Pat) Schlaeger and Joseph (HI-JOE) O'Hearn, both from Scranton, PA. She has one brother, Jay O'Hearn (Laura Holland), who lives in Aurora, NY.

Mary Lou was married in 1972 to Dr. Lawrence Cusma, together they started a successful optometric practice in Glenville, NY. Once the practice was established, Mary Lou went on to further her education at the College of Saint Rose in Albany, where she received a Master of Science degree in Speech Pathology. After a successful career in Speech Pathology and Accent Reduction Therapy, Mary Lou retired in 2015 to spend more quality time with her children and grandchildren.

Mary Lou was the proud mother of two children, Jill Morse (Jeff), who resides in Malta, NY, and Jared Cusma (Linda), who resides in South Glens Falls. She is proud to boast of three precious granddaughters, Riley Cusma, Marissa Cusma, and Grace Morse, ages 10, 8, and 9, respectively. Mary Lou's hobbies included yoga, boating on Lake George, horseback riding, and family trips to Cape May, as well as numerous other trips with her husband Larry, and their traveling companions from college. Mary Lou has always been a strong supporter of the Arts, and as such, she has contributed to both S.P.A.C. and Proctors Theater.

Funeral services will be held, today, March 12, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 547 Saratoga Road in Glenville, NY. A calling hour will precede the service from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church.

Contributions may be made to either the City Mission of Schenectady, P.O. Box 760, Schenectady, NY 12301 or to the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 547 Saratoga Road, Glenville, NY 12302. Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com.