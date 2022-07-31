 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mary M. Lawler

Dec. 22, 1930 - July 26, 2022

AURELIUS - Mary M. Lawler, 91, of Aurelius, passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at Auburn Community Hospital. She was born on December 22, 1930 in Oswego, NY to the late Daniel and Mary Nichols Ahart. Mary attended St. Mary's School in Oswego, NY.

Mary was a past President of the Donald R. Ward Post Auxiliary in Cayuga, NY and a life member of the Disabled American Veterans.

She is survived by her children Catherine (Carl) Holcomb, Gary (Mary Lou) Hotaling; grandchildren Rachael, Scott, Shaun, Corey, Melyssa, Sarah, Nicholas; step-grandchildren Michael, Ella, Tiffany, Mark and Kevin; six great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Mary was predeceased by husband Edward Joe Lawler, son George D. Hotaling, granddaughter Shannon Hotaling, step daughter Katheryn Lawler, stepson Patrick Lawler and ten brothers.

There will be a mass of Christian burial at 10:30 AM on Monday, August 1, 2022 at St. Mary's Church, 15 Clark Street, Auburn. Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery, in Cayuga, NY. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com.

Contributions may be made to St. Mary's Church, 15 Clark Street, Auburn or the Aurelius Fire Department, 6320 Half Acre Road, Auburn in memory of Mary M. Lawler.

