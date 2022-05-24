Mary 'Mamie' Bocon

April 17, 1926 - May 20, 2022

AUBURN — Mary "Mamie" Bocon, life-long resident of Auburn, died peacefully on Friday, May 20, 2022 at the age of 96. Dedicated and loving caregivers, along with family members allowed Mary to live out her remaining years of life in the comfort of her home.

Born in Auburn on April 17, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Antonina (Mowchan) Sheftic. Mary was a graduate of Central High School, and was employed at General Electric. She met her husband John in Auburn, NY, and they were married in 1951.

Mary was a life-long faithful communicant of SS. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, and a member of the Altar Rosary Society. She supported the church by assisting at the annual parish bazaar, and helping to make pierogies and Ukrainian breads with a dedicated group of volunteers.

Mary was a prolific baker and was known for her wonderful desserts and Ukrainian dishes. She was affectionately known as "Baba" (grandmother) by her grandchildren, and even by many of her children's adult friends. "Baba" loved spending time with her family, relatives and friends, watching over her rose gardens, collecting recipes, knitting and crocheting scarfs, afghans, and sweaters; working crossword puzzles, and trying to best anyone who could be enticed to play her favorite game, Spinner. She was fond of swimming daily at the YMCA, and did so well into her 80s. Mary's kindness and hospitality will be remembered by those that were fortunate to know her, and she will be missed by all.

Mary is survived by her five children: Ann Marie Coleman (David), John (Anne Costisick), Peter (Kathy), Thomas (Laurie) and Paula (Mike); 11 grandchildren: Kevin Coleman (Stephanie), Laura Pesarchick (Dan), Christopher Coleman, Alexandra Morin (Patrick), Sam Bocon (Elle Midey), Chelsea Betterton (Drew), Natalie Coffey (Kevin), Shelby Betterton (Joe), Thomas, Joseph and Gracyn Bocon; and 14 great-grandchildren: Rebecca, Marissa and Danny Pesarchick, Jake, William, Sam, Noah, Eli and Ava Coleman, Luc and Marc Morin, Sloane Bocon, Colin Coffey and Theo Manzella. Also surviving are her brother, John Sheftic; sister-in-law, Margaret Bocon; and many nieces and nephews.

Mary was predeceased by her husband, John, grandson, David R. Coleman, Jr., her parents and nine siblings; Michael Sheftic, Anna Pidlypchak, Paul Sheftic, Julia Molson, Stephen Sheftic, Stella Walawender, Millie Chalupnicki, Olga Burridge and Richard Sheftic.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022 in SS. Peter & Paul Church. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Friends are invited to call Wednesday, May 25, 2022 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Plis Funeral Home, 220 State St. Memorial gifts may be made to SS. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, or Hospice of the Finger Lakes (https://www.hospiceny.org).

To leave a message of condolence go to www.plisfuneralhome.com.