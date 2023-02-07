Mary 'Mimi' (Cassady) Bryan

Aug. 8, 1929 - Jan. 29, 2023

AUBURN — Mary "Mimi" (Cassady) Bryan, 93, quietly passed away Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 at The Commons on St. Anthony in Auburn, NY. She was born on Aug. 8, 1929 in Upper Darby, PA to the late John H. and Mary M. Straney Cassady, the oldest of three girls.

As a child, Mimi attended St. Leonard's Academy where she met her best and lifelong friend, Sr. Mary Bryan, as well as Mary's five brothers, one of which would become her husband, George. In spite of her small stature, she was a fierce basketball competitor (and later in life became a formidable kickball player).

Mimi went on to Rosemont College, earning a Master's degree before marrying and traveling for George's educational pursuits. She was a talented painter, and during this time worked as an art teacher, both in Delaware and in Sunnyside, Pittsburgh, PA before settling in Piermont, NY, the place she called "home." Mimi worked alongside George at Columbia University's Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, managing the months-long logistics for his sea-going team and research vessel.

She was a political dynamo and public servant at heart, bringing these planning skills to her future endeavors. Mimi served as both mayor, deputy mayor, and fire commissioner for the village of Piermont. She was a member of the Piermont Volunteer Fire Department ambulance crew. She and George were instrumental in founding the Piermont Development Corporation, a successful village-revitalization and fair-housing effort in which she remained active until recently. Mimi was a founding member of the Friends of the Piermont Library, which successfully raised funds to build a new, accessible library in the village.

Mimi had strong faith and continued her public servancy through Christ Church in Sparkill, being a very active Vestry member, planning weekly and weekday services, prayer services, the Blessing of the Animals, community outreach and future endeavors of the church. She loved the people of Piermont and the lifelong friends made there.

After moving with George to the Auburn area in 2006, Mimi's work continued, buying and rehabbing an apartment building in Auburn to provide fair housing in her new, and last home. She was active at St. James Church in Skaneateles where she served in many roles: as a Eucharistic Minister and Stephen Minister, member of the Altar Guild, the Priest Selection Committee, founder of the Martha's Group, and a volunteer at the soup kitchen in Auburn. When she was still able, Mimi volunteered at the Weedsport Public Library, always having a book in hand and believing in the power of this free resource. She loved gardening, filling and sharing vases with her "glorious bulbs" and tiny wildflowers from the woods.

Of all the work she accomplished, Mimi was most proud and devoted to her family, both immediate and extended (Bryan beach-house trips with gallons of ham salad not to be overlooked!), and the strong, life-long relationships she nurtured over time.

She is survived by her children: Paul Bryan (Amy), of Auburn and Martha Bryan Rees, of TX; her grandchildren: Alexandra, Casey, Nicole, Holly, Angelina, Mark, and Jennie; and her seven great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband and friend of 70 years, Dr. George M. Bryan in 2021; her son-in-law, Larry Rees, and her sisters, Margaret Cassady Burns and Elizabeth Ann Cassady. She was a kind soul, a force with which to be reckoned, and is sorely missed!

The family would like to thank the staff at the Commons, Camillus Ridge Terrace, and FamilyCare Medical, especially Dr. Michael Glowacki, for the patience and compassion they continually showed Mimi.

A service will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 2 p.m., beginning at the Piermont, NY Fire House. Donations in memory of Mimi will be gratefully accepted by the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org), the Piermont NY Volunteer Fire Department, and the St. Peter and St. John's Soup Kitchen in Auburn, NY.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home.