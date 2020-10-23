Mary 'Mimi' E. Hewitt

Mary E. 'Mimi' Hewitt

WEEDSPORT — Mary E. "Mimi" Hewitt, 95, the wife of the late Charles Hewitt, formally of Centennial Street, Weedsport, passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. She passed in the comfort of her daughter's home in Spencerport, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Cave Springs, Ga. to the late Albert and Addie Gillam Highfield, Mimi lived most of her life in Weedsport. Together with her late husband, this amazing couple were foster parents to more than 30 children. She enjoyed cooking and baking, but more than anything, Mimi cherished the time spent with her family.

She is survived by one daughter, Charlene E. Martin and her husband, Greg, of Spencerport; two sons: Charles "Chip" Hewitt Jr. and his wife, Elbia, of Rochester and David A. Hewitt and his wife, Barbara, of Poplar Ridge; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held privately and conducted at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Weedsport Rural Cemetery. A memorial service will be offered in the future at a date and time to be announced. Arrangements are by White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport.

To extend condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.