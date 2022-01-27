Mary Olds McIsaac

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — Mary Olds McIsaac, 91, passed away peacefully in Minneapolis, MN on Jan. 6, 2022 surrounded by family. Mary was born in Auburn, NY in 1930 to Dorothy Swift Melone and Harry Roberts Melone, Sr. She graduated from Auburn High School and Wells College.

After moving to Wisconsin with her husband, Charles I. Post, Jr., Mary was retail manager at Stokely USA and later worked at Marshall Fields. She was active with the United Way, Visiting Nurse Association, and the League of Women Voters. She enjoyed gardening, walking, cats, and bridge. After a divorce, Mary spent her later years in Auburn and Amelia Island, Florida with her second husband, George McIsaac, now deceased.

She is survived by her children: Jeffrey Post (Katie), Martha Post (Leo Laux), Elizabeth Post, Caroline Post DeWyer (Brian) and David Post along with 11 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and George's two sons. She was predeceased by her brother, Harry Melone, Jr. and sister, Anne Melone Deidrick.

Mary's family would like to thank her devoted caregivers at The Waters on 50th and on Amelia Island.

Memorial services will be held in Auburn at a later date. Donations may be made in Mary's memory to Wells College at https://www.wells.edu/giving.