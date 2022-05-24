Mary P. 'Pat' (Cartner) David

July 2, 1935 - April 21, 2022

AUBURN — Mary P. "Pat" (Cartner) David, 86, formerly of Schwartz Towers, passed away April 21, 2022 in Auburn Nursing Home. A life resident of the area, Pat was born July 2, 1935, the daughter of the late James and Mary Sprague Cartner. She enjoyed reading, coloring and loved all her animals.

She is survived by nine children: Sharon Hitchcock, Norma Skutt (John), Leslie Myers (Jeff), Jamie David (Glenda), Mark David, Laurie Porter, Wendy Wilder (Mike), Cindy Vincent (Steve), Steven David (Penny); several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; special sister-in-law Patti Matthews.

In addition to her parents, Pat was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, James E. David in 2014; and grandson Michael in 2015.

Services held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport. Contributions may be made in Pat's memory to the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY, 41 York St., Auburn, NY 13021.

