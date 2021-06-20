Mary Pamela (Walton) Sullivan

Oct. 10, 1941 - June 16, 2021

SKANEATELES - Mary Pamela (Walton) Sullivan, 79, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at the Finger Lakes Center for Living in Auburn, NY. She lived most of her life in Skaneateles.

Mary was born on October 10, 1941, in Auburn, NY to David Thomas Walton and Aurelle (Wagner) Walton. She was their first daughter and the third of what would be eleven children in the Walton family. Mary grew up in Skaneateles Falls, attending Elbridge Central School and graduating from Mount Carmel High in 1959. In school, Mary enjoyed cheerleading and handwork classes such as embroidery.

In 1960, the Walton family moved to a home on West Lake Road in Mandana. Skaneateles Lake would be the backdrop for more than two decades of family fun for the siblings and their children. Mary got her first job as a teller at the First Trust Bank in the Village. Later she was employed by Le Moyne College as secretary to the Director of Financial Aid.

In the summer of 1967, Mary and her sister Elizabeth traveled to Newport, RI to work at beautiful Shamrock Cliff Resort. Mary met William Sullivan and they married in 1968. They lived in Newport and had three daughters, Catherine, Brooke, and Monica.